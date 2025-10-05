Azerbaijan secures silver, six bronze medals in CIS badminton events
Azerbaijani badminton player Leyla Jamalzade has claimed a silver medal at the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games.
Azernews reports that Jamalzade competed in the girls' singles final, where she faced Russia's Marina Tarasova. Despite a strong effort, the Azerbaijani athlete was defeated 0–2, securing second place on the podium.
Prior to this, Azerbaijan's badminton team had already earned six bronze medals in various categories, bringing their total tally in the sport to seven.
The badminton competitions at the 3rd CIS Games are set to conclude today.
