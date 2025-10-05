Azernews.Az

Sunday October 5 2025

Azerbaijan’s automotive awakening: electric buses signal new industrial era

5 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s automotive awakening: electric buses signal new industrial era
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In the heart of the South Caucasus, a quiet revolution is underway — not only in the political sphere, but in the realm of industrial innovation. Azerbaijan, long known for its oil and gas wealth, is now steering toward a future powered by manufacturing, technology, and green mobility. The recent announcement that 300 electric buses will be produced by year’s end at the Sumqayıt Industrial Park is more than a milestone — it’s a statement of intent.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more