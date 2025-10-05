Azerbaijan’s automotive awakening: electric buses signal new industrial era
In the heart of the South Caucasus, a quiet revolution is underway — not only in the political sphere, but in the realm of industrial innovation. Azerbaijan, long known for its oil and gas wealth, is now steering toward a future powered by manufacturing, technology, and green mobility. The recent announcement that 300 electric buses will be produced by year’s end at the Sumqayıt Industrial Park is more than a milestone — it’s a statement of intent.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!