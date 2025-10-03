Results of 7th Baku Int'l Architecture Competition announced [PHOTOS]

3 October 2025 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

On October 2, a ceremonial event was held to announce the results of the 7th Baku International Architecture Competition, Azernews reports.

Head of the Baku Media Center, also participated in the event.

Elbay Gasimzada, the Chairman of the Board of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan, stated that the Baku International Architecture Competition had been held for the 7th time since 2013.

He recalled that in the first competition, more than 100 projects from 20 countries were presented. He continued, saying, "We decided to continue this tradition and repeat it every two years. The number of participants has been growing year by year. In this competition, 270 projects from about 40 countries were presented. This competition is one of the 5 most prestigious competitions of the International Union of Architects. The jury has always consisted of 5 members, 4 of whom are internationally recognized foreign experts from the International Union of Architects. The competition, held in seven categories, is quite reputable."

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli mentioned that, within the framework of the Baku International Architecture Competition, many renowned architects from around the world gather every two years in our capital to participate in solving the most important issues and contribute to the development of this field.

"President Ilham Aliyev provides sustainable and comprehensive support for the development of architecture. First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva is a patron of Azerbaijani culture. Mehriban Aliyeva gives special attention to architecture as an essential part of culture and contributes to the preservation, restoration, and transfer of cultural heritage to future generations. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and the head of the Baku Media Center, Arzu Aliyeva, also closely support cultural projects and are, in general, the closest friends of cultural figures and architects," the minister added.

Then, the members of the competition's jury were awarded the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan's highest award, the academic Mikayil Huseynov Commemorative Medal.

Following that, the results of the competition were announced. The top three winners in each category were honored.

The event continued with an artistic program.