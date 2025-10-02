Barcelona set club record

2 October 2025 20:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Catalan club set this record during the second round of the Champions League group stage against Paris Saint-Germain, despite a 1–2 loss. Since December 15, 2024 — when they suffered a 0–1 defeat to Leganés — Barça has found the back of the net in every official game across all competitions, Azernews reports.

This impressive scoring streak spans La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup. What makes it even more notable is the variety of goal scorers — more than 15 different players have contributed during this run.

The all-time Spanish record, however, still belongs to Real Madrid, who scored in 73 consecutive matches between 2016 and 2017 under Zinedine Zidane. That legendary side featured the iconic BBC trio: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Gareth Bale.

Barcelona’s current streak has been powered largely by its new generation of homegrown talents. Rising stars like Lamine Yamal and Gavi, both products of the famed La Masia academy, have played crucial roles — adding a symbolic dimension to this historic run.