Baku Int'l Book Fair gathers writers and publishers [PHOTOS]

1 October 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 11th Baku International Book Fair has opened its doors at Baku Expo Center, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the event was attended by members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, government officials, as well as representatives of literature and foreign guests.

During the opening ceremony Chairman of the Culture Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament, People's Artist Polad Bulbuloglu stated that this international exhibition demonstrates Azerbaijan's cultural potential, the development of the publishing industry, and the strengthening of ties with world literature. He expressed confidence that such projects will expand even further in the future.

In his speech, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Academician Isa Habibbayli stressed that the book fairs are significant events in the cultural life of society.

According to him, such events not only present new books but also create extensive opportunities for the development of reading culture, the strengthening of reading habits, and the exchange of scientific and literary ideas. The academician emphasized that these exhibitions serve to promote the national and spiritual values, to familiarize the public with world literature, and to introduce Azerbaijan's rich scientific and cultural heritage.

The Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva emphasized that such international exhibitions are of great importance not only for culture but also for education, particularly in expanding legal knowledge.

She outlined that the events like these, aimed at raising awareness about human rights, contribute to the development of legal thinking and legal culture in society, help citizens better understand their rights and duties, and create a foundation for increasing transparency and accountability in the activities of government institutions.

Other speakers at the event, including People's Writer and First Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Chingiz Abdullayev, Deputy Culture Minister Farid Jafarov, and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Publishers Association, Shamil Sadik, all highlighted the significance of the exhibition in the development of book culture in the country.

They stated that the exhibition serves as a bridge between writers and readers, contributing to the increasing interest of the new generation in literature and promoting national literary heritage.

In line with the contemporary challenges of the world, this year's Baku International Book Fair, dedicated to the theme "Techno-Human: Yesterday's Legend, Today's Reality," features 68 foreign organizations from 23 countries (Turkiye, Italy, the USA, Argentina, the UK, Lithuania, Qatar, Indonesia, Spain, China, South Korea, etc.) and 123 local publishing houses, printing, and book-related enterprises.

The 11th Baku International Book Fair will be recorded in history as the one with the highest number of foreign participants. Spain, Kuwait, and Indonesia are participating for the first time.

Over the course of seven days, more than 220 events are planned to take place in presentation zones, booths, and conference rooms.

The exhibition will feature masterclasses for children and adults, book presentations on inclusivity and other relevant topics, book signings, conferences, symposia, competitions, reading and music hours, as well as cooperation platforms for the participants of the book industry.

This year, the State of Qatar is the honorary guest country. Qatar is represented at the fair by a large delegation consisting of government officials, renowned scientists, literary figures, and artists.

The International Pavilion of the exhibition showcases Qatar's unique cultural heritage, contemporary literature, and artistic treasures. Additionally, in the special zone for children, interactive presentations, examples of children's literature, and cultural programs will be organized for young visitors.

Azerbaijan's People's Writers, poets, well-known young authors, as well as famous foreign writers are participating in the exhibition.

For the first time this year, the exhibition halls have been organized in accordance with international standards.

Two halls have been opened at the Baku Expo Center this year, with foreign participants being represented in the International Hall.

Given the intensification of commercial relations between local and foreign entities in the book industry sector, a "Networking Zone," "Illustrators Wall," and "Signature Zone" (for book signing ceremonies after authors' presentations) have been created for the first time at the exhibition.

As in previous years, the exhibition will host a specially designed "Children's World," story hours, performances, and other activities for young readers. In other words, opportunities for reading are provided for every member of the family at the exhibition.

During the book fair, visitors will be able to use special buses from the "Elmlər Akademiyası," "28 May," and "Koroglu" metro stations to the Baku Expo Center throughout the daytime.

Entrance to the exhibition is free of charge.