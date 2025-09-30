AzInTelecom joins INMerge 2025 to showcase cutting-edge digital solutions

30 September 2025 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

AzInTelecom LLC, a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, is actively participating in the INMerge Innovation Summit 2025, one of the region’s largest innovation events, taking place at the Baku Congress Center. Over the two-day summit, AzInTelecom’s delegation has been engaging with representatives from local and international companies, discussing potential partnerships and collaboration opportunities, Azernews reports.

As part of its presence at the summit, AzInTelecom is operating an interactive booth in the exhibition area, where visitors can explore the company’s latest innovative services and digital products. Attendees can also participate in a digital prize wheel game, offering a chance to win branded giveaways while learning about the company's cutting-edge solutions.

Held annually, the INMerge Innovation Summit is recognized as the region’s leading platform for corporate innovation. The summit aims to bring together top technology companies, public institutions, and private sector leaders from Azerbaijan and beyond to foster collaboration and innovation. This year’s summit features high-profile representatives from global tech giants such as Netflix, OpenAI, and NVIDIA, and has attracted over 1,000 founders, investors, corporate executives, and policymakers from more than 30 countries.

AzInTelecom delivers secure, scalable, and user-friendly digital services tailored to modern business needs. Its portfolio includes robust cloud solutions, next-generation digital signature and ID services, cybersecurity tools, and efficiency-driven digital platforms. By offering these technologies, AzInTelecom empowers organizations to lead in the digital transformation space across Azerbaijan and the broader region.