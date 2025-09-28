Azerbaijan's swimming coach pleased with first-day results at CIS Games

28 September 2025 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Rashad Abdurrahmanov, head coach of the Azerbaijani national swimming team and director of the competitions, told journalists that they were satisfied with the team's first-day results at the 3rd CIS Games, Azernews reports.

He noted that he had expected a gold medal from Suleyman Ismayilzada, who won silver in the 1500-meter freestyle race:

"He deserved first place. However, the pressure of competing on home ground made him nervous. He still has more races ahead. I believe he will achieve high results. This is sports, any outcome is possible."

The coach also spoke about his daughter Mehri Abdurrahmanli, who claimed bronze in the 100-meter butterfly event:

"We didn't expect this medal from Mehri, but she gathered her strength and made it to the podium. Another newcomer to the national team, Yegor Maynitski, also performed well. I expect great results from him."

Azerbaijan is hosting host the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, with the aim of promoting friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city will host events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

In total, 23 sports is being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.