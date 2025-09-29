CIS Games: Azerbaijani swimmer takes second place

29 September 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Swimming competitions continue at the Ganja Sports Palace as part of the 3rd CIS Games, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzadeh secured second place in the 200-meter freestyle event.

Russian swimmer Bogdan Toropkin won the gold medal, while his compatriot Matvey Nesterov claimed bronze.

It’s worth noting that three other Azerbaijani swimmers also earned medals today. In the men's 200-meter butterfly, Ogtay Huseynov won silver.

In the women's competition, Mehri Abdurahmanli also took silver, while Anastassiya Gnussina earned a bronze medal.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

In total, 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.