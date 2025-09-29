Azerbaijan Culture Minister speaks at UNESCO Conference [PHOTOS]

29 September 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli has delivered a speech at the Third High-Level Ministerial Dialogue of the Group of Friends on Climate Action Based on Culture held within the framework of UNESCO's MONDIACULT 2025 conference, Azernews reports.

The minister expressed his gratitude to Spain for hosting the event, and to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates for their support of the initiative.

He particularly emphasized the outcomes of COP28 and COP29, noting that COP29, held in Baku, was a significant step in strengthening the role of culture in climate action.

Adil Karimli highlighted that the Baku Financial Pledge adopted during the conference is considered a historic turning point in global climate financing.

Recalling Azerbaijan's "Culture for Climate" (C4C) initiative, Adil Karimli stated that the role of culture in combating climate change would also be discussed during Baku Climate Week.

The minister underlined that the declaration of the Year of Solidarity for a Green World by President Ilham Aliyev, the green energy zones established in the liberated Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur regions, and the international forums held within the framework of the Baku Process all demonstrate Azerbaijan's commitment to a sustainable future.

In conclusion, he stated: "Culture and the environment are inseparable. Through joint efforts, we can build a more sustainable world for future generations."