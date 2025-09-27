Munich hosts photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's mine victims [PHOTOS]

27 September 2025 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

On September 26, 2025, an open-air photo exhibition dedicated to mine victims in Azerbaijan was opened in Karlsplatz square, in the center of Munich, Germany. The event took place within the framework of the project “CulMINATION Point of Danger”, implemented by the “Gilavar” Photo Club Public Union with the support of the State Support Agency for NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The NGO’s German partner in the project was the Munich Azerbaijanis Cultural Center.

The exhibition featured more than 20 photographs, personal stories, and statistical data highlighting the tragedies caused by landmines in Azerbaijan. Each photo captured not only an individual incident but also reflected the broader humanitarian catastrophe faced by the nation. Munich residents were able to access additional information about the victims through QR codes placed alongside the exhibits.

Emotional messages such as “I lost my leg, but not my hope!”, “I was a doctor, I was saving those who fell into mines. I fell into a mine myself”, “The mine that I thought was a toy and played with at the age of 11 took away my childhood”, and “I fell into an anti-tank mine. Although I do not know what youthful enthusiasm is, I understand the feelings of a young man who lost both legs” conveyed the experiences of mine victims in moving words. Visitors also left their heartfelt messages to victims on a dedicated board.

Speaking at the opening, Rashad Mehdiyev, Chairman of the “Gilavar” Photo Club Public Union, recalled that in 2021, while on duty in the Kalbajar region’s Susuz village, he himself narrowly survived an anti-tank mine explosion planted by Armenia. However, three of his colleagues — Siraj Abishov (telephone operator), Maharram Ibrahimov (journalist), and Arif Aliyev (local executive authority employee) — were killed, while four others sustained injuries.

The exhibition also presented stark figures: as a result of Armenia’s mine warfare, more than 3,400 Azerbaijanis have become mine victims to date. Between 2020–2025, 409 people were injured, and 71 Azerbaijanis lost their lives. Although Armenia provided some mine maps under political pressure, only about 25 percent proved accurate, leaving large areas still unsafe. The “Gilavar” Photo Club therefore urged Armenia to hand over reliable maps.

The exhibition emphasized that the mine problem is a global humanitarian challenge. Azerbaijan has already declared humanitarian mine action as its 18th National Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), and the country continues to advocate for the inclusion of mine action as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal.

This first-of-its-kind Azerbaijani NGO photo exhibition on mines in Germany called on the international community to mobilize against the global landmine problem and the tragedies it causes. The “Gilavar” Photo Club announced plans to continue this initiative in other European cities.