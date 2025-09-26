Azerbaijan, Chile discuss strengthening parliamentary and bilateral ties

26 September 2025 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On September 26, the First Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Ali Ahmadov, met with a delegation from the Senate of the National Congress of the Republic of Chile, Azernews reports via the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

Welcoming the guests, Ali Ahmadov emphasized Azerbaijan’s interest in developing relations with Chile. He highlighted that the common human values shared by both peoples and over 30 years of diplomatic relations have positively influenced the growth of economic and political dialogue. He also noted that Azerbaijan and Chile cooperate across multiple areas and platforms.

The First Deputy Speaker praised the mutual friendship groups in both parliaments and described interparliamentary relations as a key component of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. He expressed confidence that the visit of Chilean senators will further strengthen Azerbaijani-Chilean relations.

Francisco Chauhan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Human Rights of the Chilean Senate and Head of the Chile-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, thanked the Azerbaijani side for their hospitality and discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation, emphasizing the role of parliaments in fostering closer ties.

Rojo Edwards, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Economy of the Chilean Senate, and Juan Carlos Salazar Alvarez, Chargé d’Affaires of Chile in Azerbaijan, also shared their views on current relations and prospects for future collaboration.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of opinions on other topics of mutual interest.