Azerbaijan reports deployment of resources for mine clearance operations

25 September 2025 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The number of personnel and equipment mobilized for mine clearance operations in Azerbaijan has been disclosed, Azernews informs, citing a report of the Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines (ACAM) addressing the cluster munition issue.

The report details the deployment of operational teams across various agencies and organizations. ANAMA (Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action) contributed 1,857 personnel, the Ministry of Defense deployed 197, the Ministry of Emergency Situations assigned 48, and the State Border Service provided 45. Additionally, 333 personnel from local commercial companies and 118 from the International Eurasian Press Fund participated in mine clearance activities.

During operations, a number of specialized resources were used. Mine detection dogs included 135 from ANAMA, 9 from the Ministry of Defense, 6 from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and 46 from local commercial companies. Meanwhile, mechanical equipment consisted of 56 machines within ANAMA, 19 with the Ministry of Defense, 4 with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and 10 operated by local commercial companies.

The data presented in the report covers operations up to July 31, 2025, reflecting ongoing efforts to safely remove mines and unexploded ordnance from affected areas.