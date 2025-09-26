Azernews.Az

Friday September 26 2025

Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover records strong growth

26 September 2025 14:57 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover records strong growth
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

During the reporting period, trade with Georgia accounted for 1.68 percent of Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover, an increase of 0.36 percentage points year-on-year.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more