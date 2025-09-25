25 September 2025 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan continues to solidify its standing on the international stage as the country’s leadership engages with the world’s top decision-makers at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Bringing together more than 150 heads of state and government, this year’s assembly, themed “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights,” has placed Azerbaijan prominently in global discussions on diplomacy, development, and security.

Throughout the assembly, President Aliyev’s schedule has been filled with high-level meetings, each initiated at the request of foreign counterparts—a testament to the respect and recognition he commands worldwide. Leaders of influential nations and heads of major global corporations are eager to engage directly with him, highlighting Azerbaijan’s strategic importance as a regional leader and global partner.

One notable moment came during a dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he praised Azerbaijan’s commitment to achieving peace with Armenia. Reflecting on the decades-long conflict, Trump said: “Twenty-two years you said you were there, right? Twenty-two years. And for twenty-two years you were at war…You did a miracle, Mr. President. Thank you.” President Aliyev confirmed: “Even more…over 30 years.” Trump emphasized the courage and vision behind resolving the long-standing conflict: “I don’t know if we can implement it as fast as your plan. All those years, it took courage to achieve this. And it’s really because of you and your new friend. Really good…No shooting? No, nothing?” To which President Aliyev responded: “No, no. Everything is finished on August 8.” Trump concluded with praise for Azerbaijan’s leadership and the impact of its achievements: “I’m very proud of you. Good. Great job…Think of it — all those millions of people in your countries, and you’re leading your country and you’re leading the world.”

President Aliyev also met with the Iraqi President, who congratulated Azerbaijan on its achievements in regional peace and expressed keen interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in energy, tourism, and other sectors. These discussions demonstrate how Azerbaijan’s foresighted policies have positioned the country as a hub for energy, logistics, and regional connectivity, attracting attention from global leaders eager to explore partnerships.

Moreover, meetings with the world's leading financial giants highlight our country's economic stability, rising prestige, and recognition as a dependable partner for financial centers. The fact that other meetings during the UN General Assembly were scheduled at the request of the other side further demonstrates the growth of Azerbaijani President's international influence. Azerbaijan, which once sought justice at the UN platform, now claims the role of a peace advocate and influencer on the global stage. This represents a restoration of historical justice and a clear victory for Azerbaijan's political resolve and national strength.

With more than 150 heads of state and government attending the UN session, not every leader can command such visibility. Yet from the moment President Aliyev arrived, he has remained a focal point for the international community. This prominence underscores Azerbaijan’s transformation under his leadership into a global player, recognized for its stability, strategic importance, and proactive engagement in global affairs.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva has also taken an active role, participating in high-level discussions and initiatives, reflecting the inclusive and multifaceted approach of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic engagement. President Aliyev’s attention to global challenges, including climate change and human development, further highlights the country’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to the international agenda.

It is precisely through these steadfast policies, strategic vision, and consistent international engagement that Azerbaijan’s voice continues to resonate from the highest tribunes, reinforcing the nation’s status as a key player on the world stage.

It is also important to highlight one point here: the credibility of the UN. The organization, considered one of the greatest achievements in human history, has long been marked by its incompetence. Azerbaijan is one of the countries affected by this problem. Recently, it managed to resolve its Garabagh issue primarily through its own political vision, without any involvement from the UN. Unfortunately, not every country can be fortunate and capable in such matters. Azerbaijan has suffered from this "incompetence" for years, and now even the world's leading powers are recognizing this issue.

As noted earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that he had managed to end seven conflicts within seven months, all without any support from the United Nations. His remarks highlight a prevailing view that even the world’s superpowers do not consider the UN an effective tool for maintaining peace. Currently, the UN has largely turned into a forum for debate where grand speeches are made, but no substantial decisions are reached. The root of the problem lies not only in its bureaucracy and slow processes, but also in the structure of the Security Council; the veto power held by its five permanent members hampers any meaningful action. As a result, the UN is often caught in geopolitical rivalries, with its missions and resolutions manipulated by those in power. Consequently, victims of aggression, such as Azerbaijan, find themselves forced to seek justice independently.

The UN’s failure to halt the genocide in Rwanda, prevent the tragedy in Srebrenica and Gaza, resolve the ongoing war in Syria, or control aggression in various regions illustrates a fundamental crisis within the Organization.

Azerbaijan’s experience vividly exemplifies this reality: a nation that relied on international law and its own capabilities to achieve justice. This situation also raises an urgent question for the global community regarding the future of the UN. If the Organization is unable to enforce its own decisions, if its resolutions are merely words on paper, and if aggressors face no consequences while victims must defend themselves alone then the structure must reformulate itself in significant reforms.