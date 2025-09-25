President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres [PHOTOS]
On September 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres at the UN headquarters.
Azernews reports that the President of Azerbaijan first signed the UN book of distinguished guests.
Following this, President Ilham Aliyev and UN Secretary-General António Guterres posed together for photographs.
