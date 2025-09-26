Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Forum kicks off in Baku [PHOTOS]

26 September 2025 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An international forum titled "Uzeyir Hajibayli's Legacy: From the Past to the Present" began at the Gulustan Palace, Azernews reports.

The event organized jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture as part of the 17th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The forum is supported by ICESCO and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. Before the forum began, the guests explored an exhibition dedicated to the life and works of Uzeyir Hajibayli, located in the palace's foyer.

In his opening speech, Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov stated that since 2009, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry have been organizing this festival, which has now become an inseparable part of our musical life. He further mentioned that, in line with the decree signed by the President of Azerbaijan this year, a large-scale Action Plan has been developed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry for the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer and founder of Azerbaijani professional music, Uzeyir Hajibayli, which is being celebrated at the national level.

"The international forum Uzeyir Hajibayli's Legacy: From the Past to the Present has brought together prominent scholars and artists once again. In this forum, consisting of two panels, you will witness discussions and reflections on the global impact of Uzeyir Hajibayli's creativity, both in the East and West, and his position in world music. This forum will offer new perspectives on the works of the great composer. Alongside local researchers and scholars, foreign guests will also share their thoughts with you," he added.

The President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova, stated that they had gathered to discuss the rich legacy of the great composer, philosopher, and intellectual Uzeyir Hajibayli. She pointed out that his name is eternally written in the history of world music culture. She also highlighted that Uzeyir Hajibayli's works symbolize the unity between East and West.

"By creating the first opera in the Muslim world, he proved that national music can find a rightful place in world culture. His works elevated Azerbaijani music, strengthened the common cultural values of Turkic peoples, and made them part of the world heritage," she remarked.

The President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation also thanked the Azerbaijani government, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, and other institutions for the grand celebration of Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary both within the country and abroad.

The Head of ICESCO's Baku Office, Abdulhakeem AlSenan, emphasized that the Uzeyir Hajibayli Festival is not merely an artistic event. It is a global platform where music and art thrive, a space that conveys Azerbaijan's civilizational mission to the world:

"This festival carries profound meaning: it is a tribute to the genius of the great composer and a symbol of creativity that combines the spirit of the East and the innovations of the West. It also demonstrates to the world that Azerbaijan is a center of intercultural dialogue, peace, inspiration, and creativity," he said.

"This festival is like a symphony: the past, present, and future come together in harmony, the melody of peace resonates, and the great power of culture that unites nations is embodied. Culture is not just a luxury; it is a soft power that builds bridges between nations and opens new horizons for cooperation," noted the head of ICESCO's Baku office.

In their speeches, the President of the Union of Azerbaijani Composers, corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences, People's Artist Professor Frangiz Alizadeh, and the Rector of theBaku Music Academy, People's Artist Professor Farhad Badalbayli, discussed the eternal legacy of Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Following the speeches, forum participants watched a video about the life and works of Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The forum continued with panel sessions.