Bosch announces major workforce reduction plans

25 September 2025 20:06 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Bosch Ltd. is reportedly preparing for "massive" layoffs as part of a strategic move to reduce costs, according to a report by Handelsblatt on Thursday citing insider sources, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The insiders indicated that the number of job cuts could reach into the five-digit range, although no precise figures were provided. They emphasized that Bosch’s management views these stringent measures as the only viable solution at present to navigate financial pressures.

In a recent interview with Stuttgarter Zeitung, Bosch Labor Director Stefan Grosch outlined the company’s goal to cut costs in its mobility division by €2.5 billion annually. He expressed confidence that with the right strategies and restructuring, Bosch will close the cost gap by 2030.

These layoffs come amid a challenging period for the automotive industry, which is undergoing a rapid transition to electric vehicles and digital technologies. Bosch, a major supplier for global automakers, faces mounting pressure to innovate while maintaining profitability. The planned workforce reductions highlight the scale of transformation the company must undergo to remain competitive.

Industry analysts suggest that Bosch’s focus on aggressive cost-cutting signals broader shifts in the sector, including increased automation, AI integration, and a leaner, more flexible workforce. For employees, this transition presents uncertainty but also opportunities for upskilling and adaptation to emerging technologies.