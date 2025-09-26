Agdam–Khankendi railway to open by end of 2026

26 September 2025 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

By the end of 2026, both the Agdam–Khankendi railway and the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex are expected to open, Azernews reports, citing Arif Agayev, Advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

Agayev recalled that earlier this year, Azerbaijan resumed several key passenger routes. The Baku–Balakan–Baku line reopened at the start of 2025, followed by the extension of the Baku–Agstafa–Baku service to Gazakh on June 15. On August 30, the Baku–Agdam–Baku line was inaugurated.

“The launch of trains from Baku to Agdam will significantly enhance public transport accessibility in the Garabagh economic region and support the socio-economic revival of Agdam and surrounding districts,” Agayev said.

He added that alongside Garabagh, the restoration of railway infrastructure in the East Zangazur economic region is also progressing. Work on the Horadiz–Agbend railway line has reached an advanced stage, with 84 percent of design work completed and 67 percent of construction and installation works finalized.