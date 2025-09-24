Azernews.Az

Wednesday September 24 2025

Investors flock to gold as Trump’s economic course pushes prices higher [COMMENTARY]

24 September 2025 17:32 (UTC+04:00)
Investors flock to gold as Trump’s economic course pushes prices higher [COMMENTARY]
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The price of gold futures for December 2025 on the Comex exchange has renewed its all-time high for the second consecutive day, surpassing $3,800 per ounce. The precious metal was trading at $3,814 per ounce, up by 1.03% during the afternoon hours of yesterday. Silver also showed growth alongside gold, with its price reaching $44.35 per ounce, reflecting a 0.32% increase. From January to September 2025, the price of one ounce of gold rose from...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more