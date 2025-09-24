Nasimi Festival continues in poet's hometown, Shamakhi [PHOTOS]

24 September 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The second day of the Nasimi Poetry, Spirituality, and Art Festival continues in the great poet's hometown of Shamakhi, Azernews reports.

For the first time, the festival is being held at the Nasimi Gardens Complex, featuring a rich artistic program dedicated to the works of Imadeddin Nasimi, with the participation of renowned and beloved mugham singers, vocalists, and reciters.

Accompanied by the Ancient Musical Instruments Ensemble, led by People's Artist Munis Sharifov, mugham singers Alim Gasimov, Farqana Gasimova, as well as Ilkin Dovlatov and Huseyn Malikov performed, while reciters Mehriban Zeki, Khalida Guliyeva, Khazar Suleymanlı, Gasim Nagi, Aliagha Tapdiqov, Firuza Ismayıl, and Lale Suleymanli recited poems.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry with the partnership of ICESCO, the Nasimi Poetry, Spirituality, and Art Festival is dedicated to the works of Imadeddin Nasimi (1369-1417), one of the greatest poets and philosophers of the East.

The festival aims to preserve and promote poetry and the arts. The poet's verses are not only magnificent examples of linguistic mastery but continue to resonate with relevance today due to their profound meaning.

The festival will continue in the evening with a cultural program and a new production of the "Nasimi Epic" ballet.