Poland to reopen border with Belarus
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that his country would reopen border crossings with Belarus on Thursday, September 25, Azernews reports.
"We have decided to reopen border crossings, rail, and road, those that were closed due to the Zapad [military] exercises and, understandably, the increased threat and political and de facto instability at our borders and in our region," Tusk stated at a press conference.
Poland closed its border with Belarus earlier this month, amid heightened tensions with the latter country and Russia. The large-scale military drills had ended on September 16.
