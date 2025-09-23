Azernews.Az

Tuesday September 23 2025

Azerbaijan’s peach exports soar, reach new markets after 14 years

23 September 2025 15:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's peach exports soar, reach new markets after 14 years
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan starts exporting peaches to Hong Kong, Romania, and Latvia for the first time. In January-July 2025, Azerbaijan exported...

