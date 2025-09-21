Cyberattack triggers delays at Berlin Brandenburg Airport

21 September 2025 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

A cyberattack targeting an IT service provider has caused disruptions at several European airports, including Berlin Brandenburg Airport, where delays have been reported.

Azernews informs that delays may continue at Berlin Airport today. The airport said it is working closely with airlines and ground service providers to minimize the impact of the restrictions. On the previous day, four landings and four departures were cancelled, while most delays remained under 45 minutes.

By this morning, operations at the terminals had largely stabilized, with passenger check-in proceeding calmly and in an orderly manner. In a statement on the airport’s website, officials acknowledged extended waiting times due to the system malfunction and advised passengers to make use of online check-in, self-service kiosks, and fast baggage drop-off points.

The cyberattack has not affected the operations of other airports in Germany.