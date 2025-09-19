European Union to ban Russian LNG imports, says VDL

19 September 2025 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday that the Commission adopted the decision to ban all imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) as part of its 19th package of sanctions. "We are prepared for this, we have been saving energy, we have been diversifying supplies, we have been investing in low-carbon sources of energy like never before," she said, Azernews reports.

In addition, the EU is lowering the price cap on Russian crude oil to $47.6 and sanctioning another 118 vessels in the so-called shadow fleet, which circumvent sanctions by transporting Russian oil. Russian energy trading companies Rosneft and Gazpromneft will be under a full transaction ban, while additional companies will see their assets frozen. Von der Leyen added the EU will target refineries, oil traders and petrochemical companies in third countries importing oil from Russia, including China. The EU is also cracking down on other ways to circumvent sanctions, including imposing measures against crypto platforms for the first time.