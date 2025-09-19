FM: Japan to recognise Palestine at 'appropriate time'
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Friday that Japan will recognize Palestine at a more "appropriate timing," confirming previous reports, Azernews reports.
During a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart Farisin Aghabekian Shaheen, the Japanese official emphasized Tokyo's commitment to the two-state solution and noted that Japan would like to adopt a "deliberate approach" regarding recognition of Palestine with more "appropriate timing."
Moreover, Iwaya stressed the urgency of improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza and noted that the recent Israeli expansion of operations in Gaza City could "undermine the very foundation" of the two-state solution.
