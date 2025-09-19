Formula 1: Charles Leclerc's car crashes at Baku Circuit

19 September 2025 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

A crash has occurred during the second free practice session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Azernews reports.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc’s car collided with the safety barrier, leading to the deployment of the red flag.

His car was removed from the track.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will run until September 21.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is already underway, with 24 events planned for the year.

The season began on March 16 in Australia and will finish on December 7 in Abu Dhabi. It includes six sprint events in China, Miami, Belgium, the United States (Austin), Sao Paulo, and Qatar.