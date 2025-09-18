Cultural figures pay tribute to Azerbaijani composer [PHOTOS]

18 September 2025 18:29 (UTC+04:00)

September 18 marks the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer, musicologist, pedagogue, publicist, and public figure Uzeyir Hajibayli, whose name is written in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijani music, Azernews reports.

Today also marks National Music Day in Azerbaijan, a celebration dedicated to honoring the legacy of the great composer. The series of events for this significant day in our cultural history traditionally began with the visit to Uzeyir Bey's grave at the First Alley of Honor.

The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, the responsible staff of the ministry, and prominent figures of culture and art.

Adil Karimli, congratulating those gathered on National Music Day, stated that September 18 is one of the most significant days in our culture. It is the birthday of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.

"Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of the Azerbaijani composer's school, is remembered by all of us with deep respect and admiration. On February 3, 2025, President Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree in honor of the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli, a prominent musicologist and the creator of the first opera in the East. This remarkable date is being celebrated at the highest level in our country. A plan of events has been prepared. During the 140th anniversary, the most beautiful examples of Azerbaijan's musical jewels will be performed not only in our country but also widely around the world, including concerts in countries like Italy, Austria, Germany, and Turkiye," he said.

Firangiz Alizadeh, President of the Azerbaijan Composers Union, People's Artist, Corresponding Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, and Professor, in her speech, highlighted that Uzeyir Hajibayli developed Azerbaijani music at an astonishing speed:

"Only he could create such innovations, compose magnificent works, and unite people around his ideas. All of this shows how rich, unique, and impactful Uzeyir Hajibayli's personality and creativity were. His music is not only a pearl of our national culture but also of the world music treasury. The innovations brought by Uzeyir Bay continue to inspire Azerbaijani musicians, composers, and young talents today. His creativity has played an unparalleled role in introducing our national identity, musical heritage, and cultural values to the world and will remain a guiding school for future generations."

Anar Rzayev, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union and People's Writer, spoke about the immortal legacy of the great composer. He stated that as long as the Azerbaijani people exist, the immortal legacy of Uzeyir Hajibeyli will always live on.

He emphasized that Uzeyir Hajibayli is one of the rare individuals who laid the foundation of Azerbaijani national music culture, introduced it to the world, and expressed the soul of the people through music.

Rafael Huseynov, Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Director of the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi, and Academician, spoke about Uzeyir Hajibayli, stating that his works reflect the national spirit, patriotism, and humanistic values and are still widely admired in both Azerbaijan and worldwide. "His art remains an inexhaustible source of inspiration for future generations," he said.

Other speakers noted that Uzeyir Hajibayli's musical legacy not only served the development of Azerbaijani culture but also made an invaluable contribution to the world music treasury.

They emphasized that his creativity is an irreplaceable school for young composers and musicians, demonstrating the richness, innovation, and aesthetic value of national music. It was also highlighted that Uzeyir Bay's works reflect the spiritual world of our people, and his ideas guide the future development of our music culture.

After the speeches, the participants of the ceremony visited the graves of Azerbaijan's musical luminaries, including Gara Garayev, Fikrat Amirov, Bulbul, Rashid Behbudov, Niyazi, and Muslim Magomayev.