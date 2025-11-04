Proposals subbmitted to gradually tax wages in Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas private sector

4 November 2025 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Proposals have been put forward to gradually introduce taxation on wages in Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas private sector.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, made this statement during today’s meeting of the National Assembly’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industries, and Enterprising, while discussing the draft law on the 2026 state budget.

“Starting from January 1, 2026, taking into account that the socio-economic objectives of the current exemptions have been achieved, as well as the progress made in formalizing the labor market, proposals have been submitted to gradually introduce taxation on wages in the non-oil and gas private sector. This approach aims to strengthen tax administration, maintain and enhance the achievements in labor market formalization, and create favorable conditions for the continued legalization of employment, including by setting lower tax rates for lower incomes,” Jabbarov emphasized.