Chamber of Accounts: Azerbaijan’s 2025 GDP growth fully supported by non-oil sector

4 November 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan’s gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to AZN 95.229 billion ($55.9 billion), forming 73.3% of the expected annual total, according to the Chamber of Accounts’ opinion on the draft law “On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026.” The report was reviewed at today’s meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Azernews reports. The document notes that during the reporting period, economic growth of...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!