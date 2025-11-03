Thousands of websites blocked in Kazakhstan

3 November 2025 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Since the start of the year, authorities in Kazakhstan have blocked more than 26,000 websites and intercepted over 64 million suspicious phone calls, according to information revealed at a forum in Taraz dedicated to investigating crimes involving cryptocurrency platforms, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Sanzhar Adilov noted that while the digitalization of the economy brings new opportunities for innovation and growth, it also introduces significant cybersecurity risks. Over the past two years, Kazakhstan has registered more than 1,000 criminal cases linked to cryptocurrency operations. Of these, 60% involve fraud, 25% concern illegal crypto exchange activities, and 15% are related to money laundering through digital assets, Adilov said.

He emphasized that the government is taking systematic measures to strengthen digital security. A specialized Anti-Fraud Center has been established, which actively monitors, identifies, and blocks suspicious web resources, mobile applications, and phone numbers used for scams and phishing attacks.

Adilov also highlighted that Kazakhstan is working on enhancing cooperation between law enforcement, financial institutions, and telecom operators to detect and prevent online financial crimes in real time. He added that public awareness campaigns are being launched to educate citizens about safe online behavior and how to recognize potential digital fraud schemes.

Experts note that Kazakhstan’s growing attention to cybersecurity reflects its ambition to become a regional hub for financial technology and digital innovation, while ensuring that its rapidly developing digital economy remains secure and transparent.

Some analysts also suggest that as global cryptocurrency use expands, Central Asia may face increasing pressure from international cybercrime networks, making Kazakhstan’s new initiatives a potential model for neighboring countries.