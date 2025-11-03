Masterclasses on tar and piano held in Agjabadi [PHOTOS]

3 November 2025 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Masterclasses on playing the tar and piano have been conducted at the Garabagh Mugham Center named after Uzeyir Hajibayli in Agjabadi, Azernews reports.

The workshops were held as part of the "Wind of Culture" project, organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM).

Director of the Garabagh Mugham Center, Tural Niftaliyev, addressed the event. In his speech, he stressed the significance of holding these masterclasses in celebration of the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer, musicologist, and educator Uzeyir Hajibayli, which is being officially marked this year.

The masterclass on tar was conducted by Nemat Mursalov, head of the MEMİM sector and People's Artist.

The tar virtuoso explained that the goal of the masterclasses was to enhance the knowledge and skills of students in the respective speciality, improve the professionalism of teachers, and provide them with methodological assistance.

Afterwards, students from the Garabagh Mugham Center in Agjabadi and the Uzeyir Hajibayli Children's Art School performed at the event.

Nemat Mursalov shared insights into the nuances of playing the tar, proper care of the instrument, selecting pieces for performance, and offered advice to both teachers and students.

The piano masterclass was led by Dr. Nargiz Kangarli, a PhD in Art History and a renowned pianist.

Students from the Agjabadi City Uzeyir Hajibayli Children's Art School performed works by Azerbaijani and international composers.

Nargiz Kangarli highlighted the technical aspects of playing the piano and demonstrated key techniques related to the instrument.

Both masterclasses, which were conducted in an interactive format, generated great interest among teachers and students. Experienced instructors provided detailed answers to participants' questions.

The project "Wind of Culture" in the Garabagh region is being implemented with the support of the Garabagh Regional Department of Culture.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.