Baku Metro expands digital payment options

1 November 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Digital payment options in the Baku Metro have been expanded, Azernews reports, citing the Baku Metro CJSC .

Passengers can now pay for metro rides using all locally issued NFC-enabled bank cards, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The new system is currently being tested on all stations of the Purple Line, including Khojasan, Avtovagzal, Memar Ajami, and 8 November, and will soon be rolled out across the entire metro network.

The company noted that during the testing phase, passengers may experience occasional technical issues and are advised to use their BakuCard or other payment methods if necessary.