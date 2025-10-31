Azernews.Az

Friday October 31 2025

Türkiye boosts Togg electric car sales in Europe

31 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
Türkiye boosts Togg electric car sales in Europe

On the third anniversary of the start of mass production of Togg, Turkiye’s first domestically produced electric car, the brand continues to strengthen its position both at home and abroad, Azernews reports.

