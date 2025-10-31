France launches world's first EV-charging motorway

31 October 2025 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

France has unveiled the world’s first motorway capable of wirelessly charging vehicles while they are in motion. This innovative system supports simultaneous charging for passenger cars, vans, buses, and even medium and heavy-duty trucks, Azernews reports.

Developed in collaboration with Electreon, VINCI Construction, Gustave Eiffel University, and Hutchinson, VINCI Autoroutes implemented and tested an active 1.5-kilometer section of the A10 motorway near Paris. On this stretch, electric trucks, buses, vans, and cars can now be charged on the go — no stops, no plugs required.

Extensive tests examined the system’s mechanical, thermal, and power transmission performance. Results confirmed an average transmission power exceeding 200 kW, with peaks surpassing 300 kW — more than double the energy needed to drive a truck along this distance. These trials demonstrated the system’s safety, durability, and reliability under real traffic conditions and at standard highway speeds.

The technology works by transmitting energy from coils embedded beneath the asphalt to receiving units installed on the vehicles, providing a stable, continuous power supply during movement. Remarkably, this system could potentially reduce the need for large batteries in electric trucks, making long-distance electric transportation more practical and sustainable.

In addition, researchers are exploring the possibility of integrating smart energy management, allowing vehicles to dynamically adjust charging rates based on traffic, speed, and battery levels — a glimpse into a future where highways themselves help power the electric mobility revolution.