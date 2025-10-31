Milli Majlis adopts statement marking fifth anniversary of Victory Day

31 October 2025 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On November 8, the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted a statement dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Victory Day, Azernews reports.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova stated that the victory achieved in the Patriotic War holds not only military and political importance but also deep moral significance.

“This expresses revival. The events of recent years show that only peoples closely united around their leader are capable of protecting and restoring their rights,” she said.

Gafarova also noted the large-scale construction and resettlement work carried out in the liberated territories, emphasizing that more than 50,000 people have already returned to live in their native lands.

“After the end of the conflict, peace negotiations have begun on the basis of the principles put forward by Azerbaijan. We believe that our country will achieve greater success in the coming years in conditions of peace and stability,” she added, paying tribute to the martyrs and veterans who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Azerbaijan’s lands.

The text of the statement was presented by MP Vugar Rahimzade, and it was unanimously adopted by the Milli Majlis.