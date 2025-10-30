CBA discusses strengthening capital market infrastructure [PHOTOS]

30 October 2025 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held a meeting focused on enhancing the infrastructure of the country’s capital markets, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Ali Ahmadov met with the heads of the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association, the Baku Stock Exchange, the National Depository Center, and several investment companies.

The discussions covered third-quarter trends in the capital markets, key factors influencing sectoral development, and measures to reinforce market infrastructure.

Participants also exchanged views on strategic goals for the next stage, including steps to boost the financial stability of investment companies and deepen financial intermediation in Azerbaijan’s capital markets.