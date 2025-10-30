Hyundai Motor sees steep drop in operating profit despite record Q3 sales

30 October 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Hyundai Motor reported a 29% drop in operating profit for the third quarter of 2025 compared to a year earlier, despite achieving record-high quarterly sales. The automaker held back on price hikes even after the 25% U.S. tariff on vehicle imports took effect in April, choosing to absorb much of the impact itself, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!