Hyundai Motor sees steep drop in operating profit despite record Q3 sales

30 October 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)
Hyundai Motor reported a 29% drop in operating profit for the third quarter of 2025 compared to a year earlier, despite achieving record-high quarterly sales. The automaker held back on price hikes even after the 25% U.S. tariff on vehicle imports took effect in April, choosing to absorb much of the impact itself, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

