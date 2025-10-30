Azernews.Az

Thursday October 30 2025

Trade among OTS reaches $53 bln, but ‘far below potential,’ says Halit Kanak

30 October 2025 15:33 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Trade between member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has grown significantly since the organization’s establishment, reaching $53 billion in 2024. However, this figure remains far below its full potential, according to Halit Kanak, Chairman of the Turkic World Solidarity and Cooperation Association. Speaking at the Eurasia Franchising Forum in Baku, Kanak emphasized that trade among Turkic states was only $10 billion a decade ago, marking substantial progress but still leaving ‘a long way to go, according to Azernews.

