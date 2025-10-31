SOCAR Polymer ranks among top non-oil exporters with $207 mln

31 October 2025 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

The list of state-owned companies engaged in non-oil sector export operations is topped by the Marketing and Economic Operations Department of SOCAR, followed by “SOCAR Polymer” LLC, “AzerGold” CJSC, “Azeraluminium” LLC, the Gas Export Department of SOCAR, “Azerpambiq Agrarian Industrial Complex” LLC, “SOCAR-DALĞIC” LLC, “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC, “Istisu” Mineral Water Plant LLC, and the State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

