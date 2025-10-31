Azernews.Az

Friday October 31 2025

Azerbaijan boosts metal structure production and aluminum exports

31 October 2025 12:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan boosts metal structure production and aluminum exports
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan’s industrial output has continued to strengthen, with an increase in the production of metal structures and steady growth in aluminum exports during the first nine months of 2025, Azernews reports citing official statistics.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more