Kazakhstan to adopt Azerbaijan’s digital practices in national legislation

30 October 2025 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kazakhstan plans to integrate several of Azerbaijan’s successful digital solutions into its national legislative framework, according to Deputy Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the Eurasian Franchise Forum in Baku, Bijanova emphasized the importance of digital cooperation and innovation in strengthening economic competitiveness. “IT, artificial intelligence, the development of digital platforms — this is what strengthens competitiveness today. During my working trip, I got acquainted with very interesting digital products that we will definitely implement in our national legislation. We see great prospects in combining digital solutions with franchising models that make trade more accessible, transparent, and fast,” she said.

The Kazakh official also noted that Azerbaijan remains Kazakhstan’s key partner in the Caspian region. “Trade and economic cooperation between our countries demonstrates stable positive dynamics every year. For eight months of this year, the value of mutual trade between our countries amounted to about 350 million US dollars.

"As you know, the heads of state have set an ambitious task to increase this trade turnover and bring it to one billion. I think that these tasks are completely possible for us," she added

As regards Azerbaijan's experience in digitalisation, over the past decade, the country has made digital transformation a central pillar of its national development agenda, viewing technology not merely as a tool of convenience but as a strategic driver of efficiency, transparency, and innovation in governance.

The foundation for this transformation was laid through the State Programme on the Expansion of Digital Payments (2018–2020) and later reinforced by the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” strategy, which places the creation of a “competitive, innovative and inclusive economy” at the heart of public policy.