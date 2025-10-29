Azerbaijan's green leap as strategic imperative sets course for sustainable tomorrow
With a proposed budget of $100 million over five years, GEFF-Azerbaijan aims to channel green financing through local banks, microfinance institutions, and leasing companies. The goal? To empower private borrowers who are investing in energy efficiency, renewable energy, circular economy practices, and climate resilience. This is not charity. It is a calculated investment in the future, one that aligns with Azerbaijan’s ambitions to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on hydrocarbons.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!