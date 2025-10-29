Locations for new energy storage systems revealed in Azerbaijan

29 October 2025 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is taking key steps to develop two major energy storage systems in the Aghdash and Absheron districts, which will operate jointly to support the national power grid and facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources.

As reported by Azernews, Cavid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, made the remarks during his speech at the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum in Baku.

Abdullayev noted that by the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan is expected to have a large-scale energy storage system in operation.

“Special discussions are currently underway on the broader use of storage systems,” he said. “As most of our renewable projects are implemented, each will eventually require its own storage capacity. As the share of green energy grows, new challenges emerge for the grid, and we must take proactive measures to address them.”

He added that Azerbaijan is implementing a systematic approach to the production, transmission, and export of green energy, emphasizing that the development of storage infrastructure is a critical component of the country’s clean energy transition.