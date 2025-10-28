Azerkhalcha weaves largest circular carpet in history of world carpeting for Shusha Mosque [PHOTOS]

28 October 2025 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, PASHA Holding, and PMD Projects, the creative team and weaving staff of Azerkhalcha OJSC are crafting the largest circular handmade carpet in the history of world carpet-making (diameter 22.17 m × 22.17 m), Azernews reports.

This magnificent carpet is intended for the Shusha Mosque. The carpet incorporates elements of the “Xətai” design belonging to the Garabagh group. The main weaving process is taking place at the Ismayilli and Shabran workshops. The carpet, woven by 150 female weavers, has been in production since December of last year.

On October 27, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, visited to observe the weaving process of this magnificent carpet. After familiarizing herself with the carpet, Leyla Aliyeva spent time with the weavers and contributed to the historic carpet by adding knots herself.

For information, it should be noted that a new and specially designed loom was ordered to complete the carpet. The two-story loom was custom-made for Azerkhalcha OJSC by a team of specialists invited from Iran.