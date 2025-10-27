Imamaddin Khalilov maintains top spot in World Para-Taekwondo Rankings

27 October 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete Imamaddin Khalilov (70 kg) continues to hold the top position in the world rankings, Azernews reports.

The Paralympic champion remains first in his weight category with 521.10 points.

Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg), the bronze medalist of the Summer Paralympic Games, ranks fourth with 329.65 points.

Amin Shikhaliyev (63 kg) climbed six places to reach 22nd position with 31.25 points, while Orkhan Jafarov (80 kg) also moved up eight spots to 22nd place, earning 42.64 points.

The Azerbaijani para-taekwondo team stands out as one of the world's leading national squads, featuring top athletes such as Paralympic champion Imamaddin Khalilov.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympics, the team earned a silver medal in the men's category, bringing their total to two medals at the Games.

The para-taekwondo team also achieved remarkable results at the European Championship, winning nine medals, and at the World Championship in China.