Azerbaijan congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

25 October 2025 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the National Day of Kazakhstan, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to brotherly Kazakhstan and its people. Azerbaijan values its partnership with Kazakhstan and looks forward to further strengthening our friendly ties. Happy National… pic.twitter.com/kbQ40ArqcN

In a post shared on the ministry’s official “X” account, the MFA highlighted the strong partnership between the two nations, stating:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended congratulations to Kazakhstan on the occasion of its Independence Day, Azernews reports.

