Azerbaijan congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

25 October 2025 11:55 (UTC+04:00)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended congratulations to Kazakhstan on the occasion of its Independence Day, Azernews reports.

In a post shared on the ministry’s official “X” account, the MFA highlighted the strong partnership between the two nations, stating:

