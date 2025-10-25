Azerbaijan congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended congratulations to Kazakhstan on the occasion of its Independence Day, Azernews reports.
In a post shared on the ministry’s official “X” account, the MFA highlighted the strong partnership between the two nations, stating:
On the occasion of the National Day of Kazakhstan, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to brotherly Kazakhstan and its people.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 25, 2025
Azerbaijan values its partnership with Kazakhstan and looks forward to further strengthening our friendly ties.
Happy National… pic.twitter.com/kbQ40ArqcN
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!