Scientific-practical seminar held in Khankandi [PHOTOS]

A scientific-practical seminar on the topic "The Phenomenon of Uzeyir Hajibayli in Azerbaijani Culture" has been held in the city of Khankandi, Azernews reports.

The event took place at Garabagh University's Faculty of Arts as part of the "Wind of Culture" project, implemented by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM).

The university's faculty and students attended the scientific-practical seminar, timed to the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer, musicologist, educator, publicist, dramatist, and social activist Uzeyir Hajibayli

At the beginning of the event, participants visited the busts of Uzeyir Hajibayli, Bulbul, and Khurshidbanu Natavan in the city of Shusha, which had been subjected to Armenian vandalism during the First Garabagh War.

The scientific-practical seminar was opened by the Dean of the Faculty of Arts at Garabagh University, composer Turkar Gasimzade, and MEMİM Acting Head, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Associate Professor Vugar Humbatov.

The main goal of the seminar was to enlighten the younger generation by introducing them to the rich creative legacy of Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of modern Azerbaijani professional music. The musical heritage of the great composer demonstrates the richness of Azerbaijani culture on a global scale.

The seminar then continued under the moderation of Honored Cultural Figure Saadat Takhmirazgizi, Honored Cultural Figure and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies at MEMİM.

Professor Zumrud Dadashzade, a professor at the Baku Music Academy, Honored Artist, and Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, gave a report titled "The Genius of Uzeyir Hajibayli in the Mirror of 21st Century Culture."

In her report, she shed light on the composer's work in the context of world music and emphasized the enduring value of his ideas.

Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies and Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Arts of Garabagh University, Aybaniz Novrasli, delivered a report on "Uzeyir Hajibayli and Music Pedagogy," in which she discussed various systems of music education. The speakers answered questions from the audience, and a number of scientific publications were presented as a gift to Garabagh University.

During the seminar, an artistic program was also presented. The Garabagh University Student Choir (artistic director: Rufat Khalilov, concertmasters: Ehtiram Aghazade, Aytaj Dadasheva) performed the "Chorus of Girls" from the operetta "The Cloth Peddler" and "Shabi-Khidzhran" from the opera "Leyli and Majnun" by Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Faculty member, Honored Artist Anar Shushali, performed the aria of Asgar from the operetta "The Cloth Peddler" (accompanied by faculty member and pianist Zakir Asadov).

Students Ismayil Ismayilov and Elnara Abdullayeva presented the "Meeting" scene from the opera "Leyli and Majnun." They were accompanied by faculty members Bakhruz Zeynalov (tar) and Farid Babayev (kamancha).

Note that MEMİM's project "Wind of Culture", which takes place from October 20 to 31, is being implemented with the support of the Garabagh Regional Department of Culture.

