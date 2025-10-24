Kremlin: Russia to react to sanctions accordingly
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that Russia will assess the latest sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union and will respond accordingly, Azernews reports.
Speaking at a press conference, Peskov noted that Moscow will do "what best serves our interests."
Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that his country will not bow down to the pressure others are trying to put on it.
A day after President Trump’s first major punitive action against Russia over its war in Ukraine, President Vladimir V. Putin called new U.S. oil sanctions “an unfriendly act” and warned of an overwhelming response if Kyiv gets the powerful missiles it seeks.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!