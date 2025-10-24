Kremlin: Russia to react to sanctions accordingly

24 October 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that Russia will assess the latest sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union and will respond accordingly, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a press conference, Peskov noted that Moscow will do "what best serves our interests."

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that his country will not bow down to the pressure others are trying to put on it.

A day after President Trump’s first major punitive action against Russia over its war in Ukraine, President Vladimir V. Putin called new U.S. oil sanctions “an unfriendly act” and warned of an overwhelming response if Kyiv gets the powerful missiles it seeks.