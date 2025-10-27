Pashinyan says Armenia’s budget debates held ‘in peaceful environment’ with Azerbaijan for first time

27 October 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has acknowledged what he described as a historic step in regional relations, expressing gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s decision to lift all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia, Azernews reports via Armenia media.

Speaking during budget hearings in parliament, Pashinyan noted that for the first time, Armenia’s budget discussions were taking place “in a peaceful environment with Azerbaijan,” marking a symbolic shift after decades of tension.

He revealed that Armenia is now prepared to facilitate transit for Turkish trucks along the Margara–Yeghegnadzor–Sisian–Goris route. “At the moment, this is the only option that the Armenian side can implement,” the prime minister said.

Pashinyan also confirmed that the first batch of grain from Kazakhstan will be delivered to Armenia via the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Armenia railway route.

The development follows President Aliyev’s announcement in Astana alongside Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, where he stated that Azerbaijan had lifted all transit restrictions that had existed since the period of occupation.