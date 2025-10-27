Defence Ministry launches ammunition disposal operations to enhance safety standards

27 October 2025 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has announced that the destruction of expired and unserviceable ammunition will be carried out between October 27 and 31 in line with strict safety protocols, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, the disposal operations will take place at a designated training ground near Pirəkəşkül settlement and at a military training center in the Aghdara district.

The measure aims to ensure the safe handling and elimination of outdated munitions that are no longer suitable for use, thereby minimizing potential risks to both military personnel and nearby civilian areas. The ministry noted that such disposal activities are conducted regularly as part of ongoing efforts to maintain safety standards and modernize the country’s defense infrastructure.

During this period, residents in the surrounding areas may hear loud explosion sounds resulting from the controlled detonations. The Defense Ministry has urged the public to remain calm, stressing that there is no reason for alarm.

“The explosions are part of scheduled safety procedures and pose no threat to the population,” the ministry’s statement said, calling on citizens to avoid unnecessary concern and to trust the precautions in place.